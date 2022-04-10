Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Biotech veteran Friel to list Poolbeg Pharma on Nasdaq using new deals

The company raised £25 million from institutions and high net worth individuals when it floated on the London stock exchange last year

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
10th April, 2022
Biotech veteran Friel to list Poolbeg Pharma on Nasdaq using new deals
Cathal Friel said the goal was to list jointly in London and New York, and that the coming months would involve a ramping up of corporate activity at the company, with a number of deals on the horizon. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Cathal Friel plans to list his biotech firm Poolbeg Pharma on the Nasdaq stock exchange later this year, the industry veteran told the Business Post.

Friel said the goal was to list jointly in London and New York, and that the coming months would involve a ramping up of corporate activity at the company, with a number of deals on the horizon.

The business has been trading on the London stock exchange’s AIM...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Boston Scientific: the US pharmaceutical company is the largest employer in all of Ireland with well over 6,000 people working at its three facilities in Galway, Clonmel and Cork. Picture: Boston Scientific

American horizons: Why the IDA is still upbeat about US investment in Ireland

Companies Lorcan Allen
The new Greystones Media Campus will be located in Killincarrig, Greystones, Co.Wicklow.

Ireland’s largest film and TV studio to be built by 2024

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
All the business news you need to know in one place.

Out of Office: Inflation rises; EU eyes further Russian sanctions

Companies Cónal Thomas
Remitly established its fraud and compliance centre in Cork in June 2020 and already employs 110 people there

Digital financial services provider for immigrants Remitly to create 120 jobs in Cork

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1