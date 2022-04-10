Biotech veteran Friel to list Poolbeg Pharma on Nasdaq using new deals
The company raised £25 million from institutions and high net worth individuals when it floated on the London stock exchange last year
Cathal Friel plans to list his biotech firm Poolbeg Pharma on the Nasdaq stock exchange later this year, the industry veteran told the Business Post.
Friel said the goal was to list jointly in London and New York, and that the coming months would involve a ramping up of corporate activity at the company, with a number of deals on the horizon.
The business has been trading on the London stock exchange’s AIM...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
American horizons: Why the IDA is still upbeat about US investment in Ireland
Last year, there were 250 foreign direct investments by multinationals in this country and despite global uncertainty, the IDA is positive about the future
Ireland’s largest film and TV studio to be built by 2024
Nearly €300 million is to be spent on Greystones Media Campus
Out of Office: Inflation rises; EU eyes further Russian sanctions
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Digital financial services provider for immigrants Remitly to create 120 jobs in Cork
Program specialists, compliance analysts and customer support staff are being sought