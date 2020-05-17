Biggest food wholesaler in country racks up €3m loss

The country’s largest food service wholesaler booked a €3 million loss last year following a hike in distribution costs and significant severance payments.
Limerick-based Pallas Foods distributes products to restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality and educational facilities. It is owned by Texas-based Sysco Corporation, which acquired the firm for €200 million in 2009.
New accounts published for Pallas Foods Unlimited Company have given a rare insight into the company‘s finances. Due to its unlimited status,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team