Biggest food wholesaler in country racks up €3m loss

The country’s largest food service wholesaler booked a €3 million loss last year following a hike in distribution costs and significant severance payments.

Limerick-based Pallas Foods distributes products to restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality and educational facilities. It is owned by Texas-based Sysco Corporation, which acquired the firm for €200 million in 2009.

New accounts published for Pallas Foods Unlimited Company have given a rare insight into the company‘s finances. Due to its unlimited status,...