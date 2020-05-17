Tuesday May 19, 2020
Biggest food wholesaler in country racks up €3m loss

Pallas Foods recorded the deficity due to severance payments and a rise in distribution costs

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
17th May, 2020
New accounts published for Pallas Foods Unlimited Company have given a rare insight into the company‘s finances.

The country’s largest food service wholesaler booked a €3 million loss last year following a hike in distribution costs and significant severance payments.

Limerick-based Pallas Foods distributes products to restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality and educational facilities. It is owned by Texas-based Sysco Corporation, which acquired the firm for €200 million in 2009.

New accounts published for Pallas Foods Unlimited Company have given a rare insight into the company's finances. Due to its unlimited status,...

