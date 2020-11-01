Sunday November 1, 2020
Bidders eye US operations of beleaguered Aryzta

The Irish-Swiss food company has had a difficult history in North America, and has previously sold some of its US assets

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
1st November, 2020
Aryzta, the Irish-Swiss bakery company, has largely failed to grow in the US

A number of bidders are circling the US operations of Aryzta after the Irish-Swiss food company closed the door on a full takeover.

Weston Foods, the Canadian company, and Rich Products Corporation, the American bakery, are said to be eyeing up Aryzta’s assets in the US, which have been considered a drag on the company over the last number of years.

Aryzta formally ended outright takeover talks with Elliot, the financial firm, late...

