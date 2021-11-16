BHSL says Glan Agua acquisition will double its turnover
Headcount across the environmental management company will increase to more than 300 as a result of the deal
BHSL, the Limerick-based environmental management company led by businessman Denis Brosnan, has acquired Glan Agua, a clean water and wastewater solutions business based in Co Galway.
No financial details of the acquisition were disclosed, yet BHSL said the deal will more than double the company’s turnover and said it aims to deliver over €100 million in sales by next year. Glan Agua was established in 2008 and provides solutions to clients in the water utilities...
