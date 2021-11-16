Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

BHSL says Glan Agua acquisition will double its turnover

Headcount across the environmental management company will increase to more than 300 as a result of the deal

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
16th November, 2021
BHSL says Glan Agua acquisition will double its turnover
Denis Brosnan, executive chairman of BHSL: ‘Glan Agua is an excellent fit for BHSL.’

BHSL, the Limerick-based environmental management company led by businessman Denis Brosnan, has acquired Glan Agua, a clean water and wastewater solutions business based in Co Galway.

No financial details of the acquisition were disclosed, yet BHSL said the deal will more than double the company’s turnover and said it aims to deliver over €100 million in sales by next year. Glan Agua was established in 2008 and provides solutions to clients in the water utilities...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Mary Ann O’Brien, the founder of Lily O’Brien’s. Picture: Anthony Woods

Turnover down 25% at Lily O’Brien’s chocolate

Companies Donal MacNamee
Dermot Desmond had to assist his firm Mountain Province Diamonds financially when it was in difficulty. Picture: Getty

Mountain Province ‘turns a corner’ as diamond prices soar

Companies Barry J Whyte
Glanbia chairman John Murphy: ‘We’re looking at potential acquisitions in the US’. Picture: Patrick Browne

Glanbia to ringfence €170m for plant-based foods investment

Companies Lorcan Allen
Shane Deasy, founder of Clevernet: ‘We’re looking at how we can help building owners run their buildings more efficiently.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Clevernet set to expand after signing two landlord deals

Companies Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1