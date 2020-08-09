Sunday August 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Bewley’s cultural value its saving grace, says owner

Art and culture will trump gold and silver says Paddy Campbell, as landmark cafe set to reopen after another close call

9th August, 2020
Paddy Campbell, the catering entrepreneur and owner of Bewley’s on Grafton Street, hopes the café’s value to the public will fuel its survival. Picture: Rollingnews

Paddy Campbell, the catering entrepreneur and owner of Bewley’s Café on Grafton Street says he doesn’t want a state handout or rescue and hopes its value to the public will fuel its survival.

“We aren’t looking for the government to nationalise or government support,” he told the Business Post. “We have always felt that business should avoid that.”

Bewley’s reopens at the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Dundrum Town Centre owner plans new residential projects

Hammerson, owner of a number of Irish shopping centres, is to use land it owns near the centres for its “city quarters” project, which could lead to thousands of new residential units

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

Facebook in fight with EngineNode over site of social media giant’s data centre

Big tech firm claims EngineNode tried to build facility on lands in Meath owned by Facebook without permission

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

Ticket sales platform Tito raises funding of €855,000

Hit by the Covid-19 shutdown, the company accelerated the launch of its video conferencing offshoot Vito. The new funding has come from, among others, GitHub founder Tom Preston Werner

Róisín Burke | 3 hours ago