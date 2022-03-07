Betting giants take aim at new plans to regulate gambling industry
Flutter and Entain, which between them control Paddy Power, Betfair and Ladbrokes, criticised several aspects of the new gambling regulation bill
Two of Ireland’s biggest gambling businesses have criticised several aspects of new legislation designed to regulate the sector, taking aim at plans to require them to issue warnings about the dangers of betting as well as further restrictions on where they can advertise.
Flutter Entertainment, the owner of Paddy Power and Betfair, took issue with several aspects of the new Gambling Regulation Bill in a submission lodged with the Oireachtas justice committee.
Meanwhile,...
