Betting giants take aim at new plans to regulate gambling industry

Flutter and Entain, which between them control Paddy Power, Betfair and Ladbrokes, criticised several aspects of the new gambling regulation bill

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
7th March, 2022
Betting giants take aim at new plans to regulate gambling industry
Flutter, the owner of Paddy Power, said new proposals to limit advertising could be a ‘de facto’ ban on outdoor ads for the industry

Two of Ireland’s biggest gambling businesses have criticised several aspects of new legislation designed to regulate the sector, taking aim at plans to require them to issue warnings about the dangers of betting as well as further restrictions on where they can advertise.

Flutter Entertainment, the owner of Paddy Power and Betfair, took issue with several aspects of the new Gambling Regulation Bill in a submission lodged with the Oireachtas justice committee.

