Bernard Brogan’s PR firm falls short of directors’ hopes due to Covid-19
Legacy Communications increased year-on-year profits by 91 per cent in 2020 but said performance was not at ‘the level expected by the directors as a result of pandemic restrictions’
Performance levels at Bernard Brogan’s Legacy Communications fell short of its directors’ expectations as a result of Covid-19, newly filed accounts show.
The former Dublin footballer’s consultancy firm, which counts Dunnes Stores, Aviva and the HSE among its clients, increased its year-on-year profits by 91 per cent in 2020, up to €135,927 from €70,932 the previous year.
But a note attached to the accounts, which cover the period ended December 31, 2020,...
Timoney Group got over €1m in intellectual property dispute
Military contractor stated in accounts that figure received in long-running dispute could rise in coming years
Dairy farmers weigh up €500m deal to buy out Glanbia Ireland
The board of Glanbia Co-op is weighing up a potential deal to acquire the remaining 40 per cent of Ireland’s largest dairy business
eBay’s Irish subsidiary paid €25.5m dividend to its parent company last year
The transfer of the dividend resulted in the net asset value of the e-commerce firm’s Irish subsidiary falling more than 40 per cent to just over €28 million
Out of Office: Ifac hails budget’s ‘prudent path’ and corporate tax predictions rise
Your essential round-up of the latest business news