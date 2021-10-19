Bernard Brogan’s PR firm falls short of directors’ hopes due to Covid-19

Performance levels at Bernard Brogan’s Legacy Communications fell short of its directors’ expectations as a result of Covid-19, newly filed accounts show.

The former Dublin footballer’s consultancy firm, which counts Dunnes Stores, Aviva and the HSE among its clients, increased its year-on-year profits by 91 per cent in 2020, up to €135,927 from €70,932 the previous year.

But a note attached to the accounts, which cover the period ended December 31, 2020,...