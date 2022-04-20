Ben Dunne Gyms records accumulated losses of €2m

Ben Dunne Gyms recorded a loss for the second consecutive financial year, bringing its accumulated losses since 2020 to more than €2 million.

The fitness chain, owned and founded by Ben Dunne, recorded a loss of almost €800,000 for the financial year up to May 2021. The year prior, it recorded losses of €1.2 million.

In accounts filed with the companies registration office this week, Ben Dunne Fitness Limited, holding company for the firm’s seven Irish locations,...