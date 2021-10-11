Beauparc pays more than €20m for Monaghan waste company Exomex
Deal consolidates Beauparc’s status as largest waste management operator in Ireland, with a near 25% market share
Beauparc, the country’s largest waste management operator, paid in excess of €20 million to acquire Exomex, a Monaghan-based waste company owned by the McElvaney family.
The deal, which was recently given the all-clear by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) subject to certain commitments, consolidates Beauparc’s position as by far the largest waste management operator in Ireland with a near 25 per cent share of the market here.
Exomex, which trades...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
McCauley network buys two Wexford pharmacies for €2m
Tony McEntee, chief executive of the independently owned chain which now employs 550, has noted the current skills shortage and difficulty in finding staff
Phelan’s Sisu group starts US push after Covid delays
The group, which offers Botox and ‘tweakments’, is also on track to open its fifteenth Irish clinic by the end of the year
McGregor’s whiskey may have to change its name
The MMA fighter’s tipple, Proper No Twelve, may have to be renamed after other producers say the number could confuse public about its age
Former Aryzta chief receives severance payout of €1.7m
Kevin Toland, who also has shares worth around €650,000, was one of a number of top executives to depart the beleaguered baked goods company,