Bargaintown founders fined almost €14,000 by RTB for breaking rent pressure zone rules

The founders of well-known Irish family business Bargaintown incurred almost €14,000 worth of sanctions for failure to comply with rent pressure zone (RPZ) rent hike caps at a number of residential properties they own in the Stoneybatter area of Dublin.

Brothers Alan and Norman Prendergast own and founded Bargaintown, a chain of home furniture stores based in Dublin. The business has operated for more than 60 years and has locations in Tallaght, Coolock, Glasnevin, Naas...