Bamford targets Irish firms for £1bn green investment fund

The £1 billion green investment fund launched by JCB scion Jo Bamford will target Irish investments as part of its strategy.

The heir to the multibillion construction equipment JCB empire has launched HYCAP, a fund that plans to raise £1 billion to back companies in the hydrogen energy space.

Bamford also owns Wrightbus, the Northern Ireland bus maker that he rescued from collapse in 2019. He has a long-standing interest in hydrogen innovation as a...