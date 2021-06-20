Subscribe Today
Ballymore ‘too slow’ on cladding removal: British PM

Report finds issue with ventilation system in high-rise owned by Irish firm implicated in Grenfell Tower tragedy

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
20th June, 2021
Boris Johnson said Ballymore, the Irish building firm, was moving “too slow” to remove cladding, which was deemed to be a risk following the Grenfell Tower fire, pictured, in 2017. Picture: Getty

Ballymore, the Irish building firm, has been “too slow” in its response to the flammable cladding crisis, Boris Johnson claimed last week, adding that “we are on its case”.

Johnson was answering a question in the House of Commons about the nationwide effort to remove aluminium composite material (ACM) panels from high-rise towers across Britain, which has been a major political issue since the fatal fire at Grenfell Tower in 2017.

He...

