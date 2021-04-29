Ballymaloe Cookery School reports €193k loss after ‘very challenging’ year

Ballymaloe Cookery School, the Cork-based culinary company founded by Darina Allen, reported a loss of €193,000 in 2020 due to the financial impacts of the pandemic, newly published financial statements show.

Its retained profits, built up over decades in business, stood at €2.6 million at the end of last year after its activities were severely curtailed by Covid-19 restrictions. In 2019, when the company reported a loss of €9,342, Ballymaloe’s retained profit was €2.8 million.

...