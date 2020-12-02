Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Average salary at Google’s Dublin HQ rises to €108,000

New accounts show turnover at the tech giant’s Irish operation increased from €38.1 billion in 2018 to €45.7 billion in 2019

Killian Woods - avatar

Killian Woods

 @killianwoods
2nd December, 2020
Average salary at Google’s Dublin HQ rises to €108,000
More than 8,000 people work for Google in Ireland, but a significant portion are hired as contractors through third parties. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The average pay at Google’s main Dublin unit rose to €108,000 last year.

The total wage bill at Google Ireland Limited, which employed 4,131 staff in 2019, was €427.7 million.

More than 8,000 people work for Google in Ireland, but a significant portion are hired as contractors through third parties, not directly hired by the tech giant.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Sysnet had revenue of almost €23 million in 2018, Companies Office records show, and gross profits of €11.21 million. Picture: Getty

Sysnet acquires division of ControlScan

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 1 hour ago
Patrick Coveney, Greencore’s chief executive, told the Business Post last week that institutional investors were keen to participate in the share placing

Covid-19 takes huge bite out of Greencore’s British sales

Companies Ian Guider 3 days ago
Brendan McAtamney, chief executive of UDG Healthcare: ‘We are pleased to report a strong and resilient trading performance’. Picture: Barry Cronin

UDG Healthcare’s Sharp division outperforms its chief executive’s hopes

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 3 days ago
Chanelle McCoy says due diligence involved months of travelling around the world Picture:Michael Dillon

McCoy and Kelly have Covid-19 tests approved by Britain

Companies Róisín Burke 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1