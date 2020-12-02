Average salary at Google’s Dublin HQ rises to €108,000
New accounts show turnover at the tech giant’s Irish operation increased from €38.1 billion in 2018 to €45.7 billion in 2019
The average pay at Google’s main Dublin unit rose to €108,000 last year.
The total wage bill at Google Ireland Limited, which employed 4,131 staff in 2019, was €427.7 million.
More than 8,000 people work for Google in Ireland, but a significant portion are hired as contractors through third parties, not directly hired by the tech giant.
