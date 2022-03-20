Aughinish Alumina replaces Rio Tinto with west African supplier

The Aughinish Alumina refinery has secured new supplies of bauxite from west Africa after its previous supplier pulled out due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

There are continuing concerns about the operation of the giant plant in west Limerick, which is part-owned by Oleg Deripaska, the billionaire Russian oligarch. He has previously been a frequent companion of Vladimir Putin on the Russian leader’s trips abroad.

Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs,...