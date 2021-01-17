Asset management tech provider to hire hundreds after €100m fundraising

Carne, the Dublin-headquartered provider of back end technology to the global asset management industry, plans to hire hundreds of staff following its €100 million fundraising last week.

John Donohoe, founder of Carne, told the Business Post that the company has hired 100 staff over the past year and the cash injection from private equity firm Vitruvian will accelerate its expansion plans.

“We want more product engineers, we want more data scientists, we want more...