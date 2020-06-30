Aryzta’s sales decline eases as Covid-19 restrictions loosened

Aryzta, the food and bakery company, has recorded improvements in sales as countries begin to ease their Covid-19 restrictions.

The Irish-Swiss company said sales in June fell 23 per cent, compared with declines of 49 per cent in April and 36 per cent in May.

Aryzta, best known for its Cuisine de France food brand, said sales are beginning to recover at retail outlets and quick-services restaurants, while its food services business is still being hurt by the...