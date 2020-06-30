Tuesday June 30, 2020
Aryzta’s sales decline eases as Covid-19 restrictions loosened

Food company said bakeries are increasing capacity as demand improves after difficult April and May

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
30th June, 2020
Aryzta, the Irish-Swiss food company, said sales in June fell 23 per cent compared with declines of 49 per cent in April and 36 per cent in May

Aryzta, the food and bakery company, has recorded improvements in sales as countries begin to ease their Covid-19 restrictions.

Aryzta, best known for its Cuisine de France food brand, said sales are beginning to recover at retail outlets and quick-services restaurants, while its food services business is still being hurt by the...

