Aryzta set to slim down as big decision looms in November

Aryzta is to decide its strategic direction in November, with a slimmed-down version of the company and hiving off assets now considered the most likely future options.

The Irish-Swiss food company has been evaluating a takeover approach from Elliot Advisers, the investment firm, and a number of offers for individuals parts of the company.

Aryzta’s revamped board, led by Urs Jordi, the new chairman who was voted in by a group of activist shareholders, is...