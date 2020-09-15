Aryzta sale is ‘more realistic’ outcome for company, say analysts

The takeover of Aryzta by Elliot Management, the American hedge fund, is a “more realistic” outcome than a slow turnaround by activist investors, according to analysts.
The view, published today by analysts from German bank Baader Helvea, comes on the news that Andreas Schmidt, who was the board’s choice as new chairman to replace Gary McGann, has withdrawn his candidacy ahead of tomorrow’s extraordinary general meeting.
Aryzta, which has...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team