Sunday September 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Aryzta must shed brands to survive say rebel shareholders

Veraison boss Gregor Greber aims to force a change of leadership and strategy at this week’s egm

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
13th September, 2020
Gregor Greber of Veraison: Aryzta should return to its ‘core competency, which is baking, not financial engineering’

Aryzta will have to sell off consumer brands to survive, a dissident shareholding bloc has said ahead of a major boardroom showdown that will decide the future of the troubled Irish-Swiss food business.

Gregor Greber, who runs investment firm Veraison, has formed a group of dissident Aryzta investors that includes Cobas Asset Management, whose founder Francisco García Paramés is known as the Warren Buffett of Spain, to back his strategy.

While...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Irish Times sells sports website to British marketing firm

Media group disposes of Benchwarmers.ie to British sports marketing specialists

Róisín Burke | 9 hours ago

O’Leary spent €16 million on Ryanair shares in recent sale

The airline raised €400 million last week by issuing 35 million new shares

Barry J Whyte | 9 hours ago

Facebook says Ireland’s transatlantic data ban is premature

The data watchdog has ordered the social media giant to stop transfer of user information between the EU and US following a European court ruling

Aaron Rogan | 9 hours ago