Friday June 12, 2020
Aryzta investors hit out at ‘deliberate delay’ in calling EGM

A major shareholder in the food giant wants meeting held soon to remove directors, including chairman Gary McGann, from the board

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
12th June, 2020
An Aryzta bakery in action: the company, which owns the Cuisine de France brand, has been struggling for the past three years following a decade of growth

Aryzta’s biggest investor has hit out at the plan by the food company to put off until August a shareholders’ meeting at which an attempt will be made to oust some of the board.

Swiss investment firm Veraison, which along with another major shareholder is seeking to remove a number of directors, said not holding the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) until August, after the completion of a strategic review, was a deliberate...

