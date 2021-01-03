Aryzta gears up to offload its US business

Bids for the American units of Aryzta, the Irish-Swiss food company, are expected in the next few weeks as attention switches to the appointment of a new chief executive.

Several institutional shareholders in the company have told the Business Post that Gordon Hardie, the newly-appointed non-executive director, is in the running for the chief executive’s role.

Hardie, who is Irish and was educated at UCC and UCD, has worked for companies...