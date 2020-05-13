Aryzta appoints advisers to review its future options

Aryzta, the owner of the Cuisine de France food brand, could be preparing to put itself up for sale after appointing financial advisers to review the future of the company.
The Irish-Swiss food firm has appointed investment bankers at Rothschild to carry out the review of Aryzta's strategic and financial options available to it by the end of July.
It comes as a number of activist shareholders have come together placing further pressure on the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team