Thursday May 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Aryzta appoints advisers to review its future options

The move comes as activist shareholders increase pressure on the Irish-Swiss food firm over its performance

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
13th May, 2020
Aryzta was formed 12 years ago when Dublin company IAWS merged with Swiss bakery company Hiestand.

Aryzta, the owner of the Cuisine de France food brand, could be preparing to put itself up for sale after appointing financial advisers to review the future of the company.

The Irish-Swiss food firm has appointed investment bankers at Rothschild to carry out the review of Aryzta's strategic and financial options available to it by the end of July.

It comes as a number of activist shareholders have come together placing further pressure on the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Independence of Digicel board is questioned by Fitch

A debt restructuring at Denis O’Brien’s phone company has prompted the credit ratings agency to downgrade two Digicel subsidiaries

Ian Guider | 1 day ago

Digicel’s debt restructure amounts to a default, says Moody’s

The credit ratings agency’s comments come following Denis O‘Brien’s firm’s decision not to pay interest on part of its debt due in April

Ian Guider | 4 days ago

Property firm launches legal action against Cerberus-linked vulture fund

Fortberry, where retired taxing master James Flynn is a director, has instigated High Court proceedings against Promontoria

Róisín Burke | 4 days ago