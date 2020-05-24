Artemis raises stake in C&C to more than 12%

Artemis Investment Managers has pushed its stake in troubled drinks maker C&C to more than 12 per cent, worth nearly £66 million (€74 million) at the company’s current share price.

Last week, the Scottish investment firm, which describes itself as “the profit hunter”, notified the market that in early April it bought 1 per cent of the company’s shares at a price of around £2.10 per share. The additional stake in C&C...