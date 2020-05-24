Sunday May 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Artemis raises stake in C&C to more than 12%

The drinks maker’s shares have dropped considerably since early March

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
24th May, 2020
C&C’s shares dropped considerably in early March when the first round of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were announced in Ireland and Britain

Artemis Investment Managers has pushed its stake in troubled drinks maker C&C to more than 12 per cent, worth nearly £66 million (€74 million) at the company’s current share price.

Last week, the Scottish investment firm, which describes itself as “the profit hunter”, notified the market that in early April it bought 1 per cent of the company’s shares at a price of around £2.10 per share. The additional stake in C&C...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Abbey Capital paid out €16m to shareholders in 2019

Multibillion-euro hedge fund founded by former AIB executive Tony Gannon has paid out nearly €145m in dividends over last seven years

Barry J Whyte | 10 hours ago

Ryanair customers entitled to €1bn in refunds from cancelled flights

The budget airline grounded its entire fleet in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic

Peter O'Dwyer | 10 hours ago

Guinness union hits back at plans to reduce company’s pension deficit

The Guinness Staff Union, which represents 400 employees at St James Gate, opposes Diageo’s plans to stop future pay raises being pensionable

Aaron Rogan | 10 hours ago