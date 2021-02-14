Argeau eyeing US expansion as it targets tech and sports stars

Argeau, a Dublin-based fintech and advisory firm aimed at ultra high net worth investors, is targeting expansion in the US as it taps up tech and sports star clients.

The company, which is a year in business, is looking to double its assets under management from €1 billion to €2 billion over the next 12 months, and has made a number of senior hires.

Ryan McGloin, who was previously head of digital at Erste Bank in...