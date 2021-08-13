Ardmore and Troy Studios sold to US joint venture

Ardmore Studios and Troy Studios, Ireland’s largest film studios, have been bought by two US investment companies in a joint venture.

Ardmore in Bray, Co Wicklow, and Troy in Limerick, both owned by Olcott Entertainment, have been acquired by Hackman Capital Partners, a property investment company, and Square Mile Capital Management, an investment management company.

The partnership now owns the world's largest independent studio and media portfolio, which now includes about €3.6 billion...