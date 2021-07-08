Subscribe Today
Ardanis Technologies creates 30 new roles across Ireland and the UK

The software and digital consulting company said it plans to invest €2 million in its expansion

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
8th July, 2021
Ardanis Technologies, the software consultancy firm, serves clients such as Payzone and Superdrug. Picture: Getty

Ardanis Technologies, an Irish software and digital consulting company based in Dublin and the UK, announced plans to create 30 new jobs, which will bring its workforce up to 42 by 2022.

The firm said the roles will be created over the next 12 months and will include opportunities for experienced software engineers, scrum masters and software architects.

“In spite of the Brexit risk, our UK business is also growing rapidly and it has provided us with huge opportunities,...

