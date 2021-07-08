Ardanis Technologies creates 30 new roles across Ireland and the UK

Ardanis Technologies, an Irish software and digital consulting company based in Dublin and the UK, announced plans to create 30 new jobs, which will bring its workforce up to 42 by 2022.

The firm said the roles will be created over the next 12 months and will include opportunities for experienced software engineers, scrum masters and software architects.

“In spite of the Brexit risk, our UK business is also growing rapidly and it has provided us with huge opportunities,...