Ardagh Group to pay out $745m in dividends
The Paul Coulson-led packaging giant also signalled its intent to buy back payment-in-kind toggle notes in a bid to de-leverage
Ardagh Group declared its intent to pay out a cash dividend of $3.52 per common share to its shareholders in January 2022 with an estimated value of $745 million (€661 million).
The Business Post understands that the majority of this will be returned to ARD Holdings, the ultimate parent company of the Ardagh Group, as much as half of which could subsequently be distributed to shareholders.
This would bring the total dividends paid since October 2021...
