Ardagh Group acquires rival African firm in $1bn deal

The recyclable metal and glass packaging company will pick up Consol, which operates four glass-production facilities in South Africa

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
26th November, 2021
The group is acquiring Consol, a market leader in glass production in South Africa. Picture: Getty

Ardagh Group, the metal and glass packaging giant, announced that it will buy its African rival, Consol Holdings, in a deal valued at $1 billion.

As well as paying an equity value of $635 million from its own cash resources, Ardagh will assume $358 million to finance the acquisition.

Consol is a market leader in glass production in South Africa. First founded in 1946, the company operates four glass production facilities in Johannesburg, where it is headquartered. It...

