Ardagh Group acquires rival African firm in $1bn deal
The recyclable metal and glass packaging company will pick up Consol, which operates four glass-production facilities in South Africa
Ardagh Group, the metal and glass packaging giant, announced that it will buy its African rival, Consol Holdings, in a deal valued at $1 billion.
As well as paying an equity value of $635 million from its own cash resources, Ardagh will assume $358 million to finance the acquisition.
Consol is a market leader in glass production in South Africa. First founded in 1946, the company operates four glass production facilities in Johannesburg, where it is headquartered. It...
