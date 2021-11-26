Ardagh Group acquires rival African firm in $1bn deal

Ardagh Group, the metal and glass packaging giant, announced that it will buy its African rival, Consol Holdings, in a deal valued at $1 billion.

As well as paying an equity value of $635 million from its own cash resources, Ardagh will assume $358 million to finance the acquisition.

Consol is a market leader in glass production in South Africa. First founded in 1946, the company operates four glass production facilities in Johannesburg, where it is headquartered. It...