Ardagh beverage can plant in Co Antrim to be operational in 2023
The metal and glass packaging giant submitted plans for its proposed $200 million plant at Newtonabbey this week
Ardagh Metal Packaging, the beverage can producer majority owned the Paul Coulson-led the metal and glass packaging giant Ardagh Group, submitted plans for a proposed $200 million beverage can plant at Newtonabbey, Co Antrim.
The plant, first announced last year, will bring Ardagh’s manufacturing back to Ireland for the first time in two decades following the closure of its Ringsend-based glass facility, which it operated under its previous name, the Irish Glass Bottle company.
