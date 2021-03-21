Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Aptiv’s Dublin HQ draws €1 billion in revenue

The car tech firm moved its global headquarters from London three years ago

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
21st March, 2021
Aptiv’s Dublin HQ draws €1 billion in revenue
Accounts also showed Aptiv’s total tax expense for the year was $13.9 million

Three years after moving its global headquarters from Britain to Dublin, Aptiv is now channelling more than $1 billion in revenue through its Irish office.

The car tech firm, which has developed self-driving systems, was spun out of the Delphi Technologies group in 2017 and renamed Aptiv. The company’s ultimate parent is incorporated in Jersey.

Financial results published by the group show it recorded more than $14 billion in revenue during 2019. New filings for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Siobhan Talbot, managing director, Glanbia: granted more than 233,000 shares

Glanbia executives enjoy €7.5m share award windfall

Companies Barry J Whyte 4 hours ago
Some of the Wolfwalkers merchandise

Wolfwalkers studio branches into merchandising

Companies Róisín Burke 4 hours ago
Colm Daly, founder of HomeSecure: finalised the sale of his home alarm monitoring company to Norwegian firm Sector Alarm Pic: Fergal Phillips

Homesecure founder says brand will continue to grow after €25m sale

Companies Aaron Rogan 4 hours ago
Andrew O’Shaughnessy, chief executive at Poppulo: ‘The ability to connect and engage with every employee, and to give them a sense of belonging and purpose, has never been as critical as it is right now.’ Photo: Cathal Noonan

Poppulo and Four Winds Interactive merge to form ‘employee communications leader’

Companies Business Post 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1