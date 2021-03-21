Aptiv’s Dublin HQ draws €1 billion in revenue

Three years after moving its global headquarters from Britain to Dublin, Aptiv is now channelling more than $1 billion in revenue through its Irish office.

The car tech firm, which has developed self-driving systems, was spun out of the Delphi Technologies group in 2017 and renamed Aptiv. The company’s ultimate parent is incorporated in Jersey.

Financial results published by the group show it recorded more than $14 billion in revenue during 2019. New filings for...