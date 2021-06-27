Apple revives plan for €850m data centre in Athenry

Apple, the technology giant, is set to make a second attempt to develop an €850 million data centre in Athenry, Co Galway.

The US company has submitted a fresh application to Galway County Council seeking a five-year extension to the planning permission it was first awarded in 2016 to develop a data centre on the 490 acre site it owns at Derrydonnell.

Planning permission for the centre is set to expire in September this year and Apple...