Sunday April 5, 2020
Apple buys Irish start-up that develops voice-powered tech

Voysis has been working on human-like computer speech systems

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
5th April, 2020
Peter Cahill, co-founder and chief executive of Voysis, which has been bought by Apple

Apple has acquired an Irish start-up developing new technology to allow people to have conversations with any computer device.

Voysis has been working on voice-powered technology since being founded in 2012. It has sold services to online retail companies after developing a way to shrink the amount of computer memory powerful AI requires so that it can work more accurately in a mobile phone without an internet connection.

Apple’s acquisition of the company was reported by...

