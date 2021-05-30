Anderson ups share interest in mining firm Ormonde to €1m
Cinema chain owner now holds 23 per cent of mining company, whose share price has fallen after bid to buy licences failed
Tom Anderson has built his stake in Ormonde Mining to 23 per cent, which is worth just over €1 million at the company’s closing share price on Friday of 1 cent.
The news comes as the company last week announced its financial results, with a profit after tax of €500,000 in 2020, compared to a loss of €11.3 million for 2019.
Despite the positive results, Ormonde’s share price has come down substantially in recent months on the...
