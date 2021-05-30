Subscribe Today
Anderson ups share interest in mining firm Ormonde to €1m

Cinema chain owner now holds 23 per cent of mining company, whose share price has fallen after bid to buy licences failed

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
30th May, 2021
Tom Anderson has built his stake in Ormonde Mining to 23 per cent, which is worth just over €1 million at the company’s closing share price on Friday of 1 cent.

The news comes as the company last week announced its financial results, with a profit after tax of €500,000 in 2020, compared to a loss of €11.3 million for 2019.

Despite the positive results, Ormonde’s share price has come down substantially in recent months on the...

