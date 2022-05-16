Analysts to upgrade Hostelworld forecasts as recovery continues

Analysts at stockbrokers Davy expect to adjust their 2022 earnings forecast for Hostelworld to closer to break-even following a positive update from the online travel group. The analysts had previously expected the firm to report an earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) loss of €3 million for this year.

Last week, Hostelworld said it is seeing a recovery in travel “across all destinations and demand segments”. Booking demand into Europe, the company’s largest destination...