Analysts to upgrade Hostelworld forecasts as recovery continues
Booking demand into Europe is almost back to 2019 levels and in some places has even exceeded them, and all destinations are seeing a uptick
Analysts at stockbrokers Davy expect to adjust their 2022 earnings forecast for Hostelworld to closer to break-even following a positive update from the online travel group. The analysts had previously expected the firm to report an earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) loss of €3 million for this year.
Last week, Hostelworld said it is seeing a recovery in travel “across all destinations and demand segments”. Booking demand into Europe, the company’s largest destination...
