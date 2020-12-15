Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Analysis: Twitter fine lacks bite

The social media giant became the first big tech company to be fined by the Irish Data Protection Commissioner under GDPR but the penalty of just €450,000 will have little impact

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
15th December, 2020
Analysis: Twitter fine lacks bite
The maximum fines the DPC can issue are 4 per cent of global turnover or €20 million, whichever is greater. Picture: Getty

Scale matters. A fine of €450,000 issued to me and, well, life isn’t looking so hot for the writer of his generation. For Twitter? It represents just one ten-thousandth of its revenues last year.

Helen Dixon, the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), issued a fine of that amount to the social networking giant in the first general data protection regulation (GDPR) fine issued to a big tech firm by her office. Considering the maximum...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Moyagh Murdock, chief executive at Insurance Ireland.

Irish insurers not ‘unique’ in giving rebates to motorists

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 2 days ago
In August, Hostelworld announced in its half-year results that its revenues were down by 69 per cent to €12 million because of the pandemic.

US investor takes 10.05% stake in Hostelworld

Companies Barry J Whyte 2 days ago
The past four years have seen Aryzta engulfed in crises, as sales and profits slumped and its balance sheet became weighed down by debt.

The rise and fall of Aryzta’s food empire

Companies Ian Guider 2 days ago
Declan Bourke and Trevor Twamley of Sport Endorse

New online platform gives aspiring athletes a sporting chance with sponsors

Companies Elaine O'Regan 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1