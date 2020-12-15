Analysis: Twitter fine lacks bite

Scale matters. A fine of €450,000 issued to me and, well, life isn’t looking so hot for the writer of his generation. For Twitter? It represents just one ten-thousandth of its revenues last year.

Helen Dixon, the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), issued a fine of that amount to the social networking giant in the first general data protection regulation (GDPR) fine issued to a big tech firm by her office. Considering the maximum...