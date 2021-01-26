Analysis: Kerry Group split may not be as easy as it looks
A co-op move to take over the consumer foods division is expected within weeks but while it seems like a win-win for all involved, much work is needed to make it happen
If the Kerry Co-operative Society needed a jolt into action, it came the week before Christmas when a story moved on the Bloomberg newswire noting that Kerry Group, in which the co-op is the largest shareholder, was considering bids from private equity for its consumer foods division. For months the co-op, which founded the Kerry Group in the 1970s, had been weighing its own deal for the division, which among other things makes Dairygold and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The Capital Group increases stake in Ryanair to 10.17%
Overall value of investment firm’s stake has fallen due to the airline’s share price slipping since December