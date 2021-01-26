Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Analysis: Kerry Group split may not be as easy as it looks

A co-op move to take over the consumer foods division is expected within weeks but while it seems like a win-win for all involved, much work is needed to make it happen

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
26th January, 2021
Analysis: Kerry Group split may not be as easy as it looks
Tensions between Kerry Group and the co-op which founded it have been rising over the price being paid to farmers for their milk

If the Kerry Co-operative Society needed a jolt into action, it came the week before Christmas when a story moved on the Bloomberg newswire noting that Kerry Group, in which the co-op is the largest shareholder, was considering bids from private equity for its consumer foods division. For months the co-op, which founded the Kerry Group in the 1970s, had been weighing its own deal for the division, which among other things makes Dairygold and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Business Post 2 hours ago
The drop in the value of Ryanair’s shares is part of a wider trend in airline stocks, with fears that new variants of Covid-19 might require even tougher restrictions. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Capital Group increases stake in Ryanair to 10.17%

Companies Barry J Whyte 9 hours ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Business Post 1 day ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Business Post 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1