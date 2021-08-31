Analog’s Irish unit transfers €176m to offshore companies as sales top €4bn

Analog Devices used its Irish arm to transfer hundreds of millions of euro to Bermuda and Jersey last year as sales increased to more than €4 billion despite the impact of the pandemic.

New accounts filed by the Limerick-based company, which employs more than 1,250 people in Ireland, show it paid out more than $208 million (€176 million) to Analog subsidiaries in Bermuda and Jersey during the year ended October 31, 2020. The figure was up from $64.4 million in 2019.

...