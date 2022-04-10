American horizons: Why the IDA is still upbeat about US investment in Ireland
Last year, there were 250 foreign direct investments by multinationals in this country and despite global uncertainty, the IDA is positive about the future
Paul Veale can still remember his first year working in the US for IDA Ireland. It was 2012 and the global economy was not in a good place. The legacy of the financial crash meant a lot of US companies were struggling, markets were extremely volatile and foreign investment was hard to come by.
“I’d come into the IDA’s office in Boston in the morning and by the time I’d made some coffee the US stock...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Biotech veteran Friel to list Poolbeg Pharma on Nasdaq using new deals
The company raised £25 million from institutions and high net worth individuals when it floated on the London stock exchange last year
Ireland’s largest film and TV studio to be built by 2024
Nearly €300 million is to be spent on Greystones Media Campus
Out of Office: Inflation rises; EU eyes further Russian sanctions
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Digital financial services provider for immigrants Remitly to create 120 jobs in Cork
Program specialists, compliance analysts and customer support staff are being sought