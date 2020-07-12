American financier negotiates plea deal over allegedly taking $7 million in bitcoin trades

An American financier accused of wrongly taking $7 million in bitcoin trades, including $3.6 million from an Irish firm, is negotiating a plea deal with US prosecutors in New York.

Jon Barry Thompson was charged last year with commodities fraud and wire fraud by the office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, which alleged that Thompson took more than $7 million from two companies.

In a statement at the time of the indictment,...