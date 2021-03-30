Subscribe Today
Amazon’s Irish workers urged to ‘blow the whistle’ if they face poor conditions

Hotline is launched for employees who may have issues with their treatment as company prepares to open its first Irish fulfilment centre

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
30th March, 2021
An Amazon fulfilment centre in Petersborough, England. A similar facility is due to open in Dublin. Photo: Getty

Amazon’s Irish workers have been urged to “blow the whistle” on the company in cases where they’re being treated poorly, as the e-commerce giant presses ahead with plans to open a Dublin warehouse.

Unite, the trade union, has set up a dedicated hotline in the UK and Ireland for Amazon staff who are disgruntled with their working conditions, as the company giant continues to fiercely oppose workers’ attempts to...

