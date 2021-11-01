Amazon is offering a €2,000 sign-on fee to new hires for its Dublin warehouses
Retailer will spend up to €200,000 in signing bonuses as part of a Christmas hiring spree for its two ‘exceptionally busy’ delivery centres in the capital
Amazon will pay out up to €200,000 in signing-on bonuses over the coming month as part of a seasonal hiring spree for its Dublin delivery centres.
The e-commerce giant is trying to quickly hire 100 new staff to work at the two distribution centres it operates in Dublin, including one in Ballycoolin which opened last week. There, and in the other warehouse in Rathcoole, large deliveries are taken in and repackaged before being delivered around Ireland.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Digicel kept afloat by O’Brien’s dealmaking after flirtation with oblivion
The company’s balance sheet is far from a pretty picture, but it is still in much better shape than it was five years ago after striking a deal with its creditors
Ian Guider: Will Niel do it his way on plan for Eir?
Investors may well be attracted to buying a stake in the telco’s fibre network if it can reach its potential over the next few years
Digicel IPO is back in play as O’Brien to slash debt by $1.4bn
The tycoon could try again to float his mobile phone company following the sale of its Pacific arm to Australian giant Telstra
Kerry Co-op allows disgruntled shareholder to sell €500k of stock
The board of the organisation had previously attempted to block David Scannell from selling his shares, after he publicly criticised it