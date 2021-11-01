Amazon is offering a €2,000 sign-on fee to new hires for its Dublin warehouses

Amazon will pay out up to €200,000 in signing-on bonuses over the coming month as part of a seasonal hiring spree for its Dublin delivery centres.

The e-commerce giant is trying to quickly hire 100 new staff to work at the two distribution centres it operates in Dublin, including one in Ballycoolin which opened last week. There, and in the other warehouse in Rathcoole, large deliveries are taken in and repackaged before being delivered around Ireland.

...