Amazon expands Rathcoole warehouse after ‘exceptionally busy’ Covid period
E-commerce giant says increased demand and new social distancing requirements mean additional floorspace at its Dublin base is needed to keep staff safe
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
Amazon has moved to expand its physical footprint in Dublin even further after Covid-19 prompted an “exceptionally busy period” at the retailer’s Rathcoole warehouse.
The global e-commerce giant is doubling the size of its office space due to new social distancing demands and is planning to build a new mezzanine floor at the 6,000-square-metre distribution centre.
The company has received planning permission from South Dublin County Council for construction at the...
