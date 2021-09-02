Amazon expands Rathcoole warehouse after ‘exceptionally busy’ Covid period

Amazon has moved to expand its physical footprint in Dublin even further after Covid-19 prompted an “exceptionally busy period” at the retailer’s Rathcoole warehouse.

The global e-commerce giant is doubling the size of its office space due to new social distancing demands and is planning to build a new mezzanine floor at the 6,000-square-metre distribution centre.

The company has received planning permission from South Dublin County Council for construction at the...