Amazon expands Rathcoole warehouse after ‘exceptionally busy’ Covid period

E-commerce giant says increased demand and new social distancing requirements mean additional floorspace at its Dublin base is needed to keep staff safe

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
Killian Woods

2nd September, 2021
Amazon expands Rathcoole warehouse after ‘exceptionally busy’ Covid period
An Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough, England. The company is building on its Irish warehouse due to extra demand caused by Covid-19. Picture: Getty

Amazon has moved to expand its physical footprint in Dublin even further after Covid-19 prompted an “exceptionally busy period” at the retailer’s Rathcoole warehouse.

The global e-commerce giant is doubling the size of its office space due to new social distancing demands and is planning to build a new mezzanine floor at the 6,000-square-metre distribution centre.

The company has received planning permission from South Dublin County Council for construction at the...

