Altratech raises €3.5 million in funding

Limerick based e-health firm is developing a portable RNA kit

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
2nd April, 2021
Altratech is developing a portable RNA kit, a device capable of diagnosing viruses such as HIV, Ebola and zika without the need for a lab. Picture: Getty

A Limerick based e-health company has raised €3.5 million in funding. Altratech is developing the world’s first portable RNA kit, a device capable of diagnosing viruses such as HIV, Ebola and zika without the need for a lab.

The company was founded in 2013 by veteran technologists Tim Cummins, who previously founded ChipSensors which was acquired for €10 million by tech manufacturing giant Silicon Labs, and Dr Brian O’Farrell who worked as a...

