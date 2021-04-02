Altratech raises €3.5 million in funding

A Limerick based e-health company has raised €3.5 million in funding. Altratech is developing the world’s first portable RNA kit, a device capable of diagnosing viruses such as HIV, Ebola and zika without the need for a lab.

The company was founded in 2013 by veteran technologists Tim Cummins, who previously founded ChipSensors which was acquired for €10 million by tech manufacturing giant Silicon Labs, and Dr Brian O’Farrell who worked as a...