Almost half of investors would sell off investments if company fails to take sufficient ESG actions, research shows
Majority of investors would be willing to see their returns decrease as a result of sustainability, governance and environmental pursuits, according to PwC research
Most investors would be willing to accept a cut on their returns if it meant the firms they invest in were prioritising environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and almost half are prepared to sell their stakes if ESG efforts are found lacking, according to new research.
The findings, collated from separate surveys conducted by PwC of chief executives and investors, indicated that less than a third of Irish business leaders said that their organisation...
