Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Almost half of investors would sell off investments if company fails to take sufficient ESG actions, research shows

Majority of investors would be willing to see their returns decrease as a result of sustainability, governance and environmental pursuits, according to PwC research

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
19th April, 2022
Almost half of investors would sell off investments if company fails to take sufficient ESG actions, research shows
Fiona Gaskin, ESG leader for assurance and reporting at PwC Ireland

Most investors would be willing to accept a cut on their returns if it meant the firms they invest in were prioritising environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and almost half are prepared to sell their stakes if ESG efforts are found lacking, according to new research.

The findings, collated from separate surveys conducted by PwC of chief executives and investors, indicated that less than a third of Irish business leaders said that their organisation...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Musk hits back at Twitter after poison pill; French former Deliveroo bosses receive suspended prison sentences

Companies Eva Short
Conor Galvin, chief executive of Dairygold: ‘There’s no denying that the current wave of inflation in the food supply chain is going to start feeding through to consumer pricing very soon’

Dairygold chief warns of ‘significant’ food price increases later this year

Companies Lorcan Allen
Michael Hanley, chief executive, Lakeland, says new milk-pricing system will address co-op’s decision to limit processing capacity as well as the environmental impact of milk production. Picture: Lorraine Teevan

Lakeland to penalise dairy farmers who keep growing herds

Companies Lorcan Allen
Steve Cutler, chief executive of clinical trials firm Icon, which is one of the largest companies with operations in the US. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Welcome to the big leagues: how the US market is supercharging Irish businesses

Companies Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1