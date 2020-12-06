Allegations mount against Kingspan in Grenfell Tower blaze inquiry

Sam Stein, one of Britain’s most senior and serious barristers, didn’t mince his words.

After just a few days of evidence at the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire, the lawyer for the survivors and the bereaved told the inquiry panel, chaired by Martin Moore-Bick, that it “may well come to the conclusion that the manufacturers Arconic, Kingspan and Celotex are little more than crooks and killers”.

And why?...