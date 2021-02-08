Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Aldi trials click and collect service

Customers will have shopping brought to their cars by store workers ‘contact free’

Claire McNamara
8th February, 2021
Aldi trials click and collect service
The German discount supermarket said the service will be offered from today until early March. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Aldi has launched its first click and collect service for customers in Ireland.

The German discount supermarket said the service will be offered from today until at least early March.

It will initially be available at 15 stores across the country.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Business Post 4 hours ago
Once a significant portion of the public across Europe is vaccinated, including many of the high-risk groups, Ryanair and their competitors will ratchet up the pressure on governments to relax travel restrictions. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Analysis: Why Michael O’Leary and Ryanair see an opportunity during the Covid-19 crisis

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 5 hours ago
The offshore survey, the third in a series of surveys at the Ballyroe site, will be completed later this year. Picture: Getty

Providence Resources secures approval for survey work at Ballyroe oil and gas field

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 6 hours ago
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is worth nearly $200 billion and is the world’s second-richest person, behind the electric car tycoon Elon Musk. Photo: Getty

Vincent Boland: Bezos sets his sights on the stars but will keep a watchful eye on Jassy

Companies Vincent Boland 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1