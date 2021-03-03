Subscribe Today
Aldi criticised by HSA over weight Deliveroo riders are asked to carry

Delivery cyclists are being requested to carry up to 20kg of groceries, which health authority says ‘appears not to have been fully thought through’

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
3rd March, 2021
Some Deliveroo riders have stopped delivering for Aldi because of the weights they are asked to transport

Aldi’s grocery delivery service has been criticised by the Health and Safety Authority as it involve bike riders carrying up to €75 worth of groceries.

Deliveroo riders, who typically deliver goods by bike, have said they are being asked to deliver loads of up to 20 kg in weight.

There is no weight limit on the Aldi goods deliverable by the Deliveroo riders, only the maximum grocery spend of €75.

