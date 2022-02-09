Aldi agrees new two-year deal with Velo Coffee Roasters

Aldi Ireland has agreed a new two-year deal with Cork-based Velo Coffee Roasters to supply 149 Irish stores with its ground coffee in a move that will see the company supply half a million bags of coffee to the supermarket chain over the next two years.

Velo Tandem Coffee will be rebranded under Aldi’s premium specially selected range as Velo Specially Selected as part of a new contract.

Based in Mayfield, Cork, Velo employs...