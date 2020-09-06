Aircraft leasing firm Aercap sues Chinese airline for $7m

Aercap, the Irish aircraft leasing firm, is suing a subsidiary of Chinese airline Hainan for $7 million in missed payments.

Two subsidiaries of Aercap, Streamline Aircraft Leasing and Peregrine Aviation, have filed a claim in London against a company called Capital Airlines, which is a subsidiary of Hainan.

According to news reports in Airfinance Journal, Capital Airlines leases two Airbus A330-200s from Aercap.