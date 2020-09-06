Sunday September 6, 2020
Aircraft leasing firm Aercap sues Chinese airline for $7m

The claim against Capital Airlines, a subsidiary of Hainan Airlines, centres on alleged missed payments on leases of two Airbus A330-200s

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
6th September, 2020
Aengus Kelly, the ceo of AerCap, said in July that the industry had ‘just gone through what was the worst six months aviation has ever experienced and I hope ever will’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Aercap, the Irish aircraft leasing firm, is suing a subsidiary of Chinese airline Hainan for $7 million in missed payments.

Two subsidiaries of Aercap, Streamline Aircraft Leasing and Peregrine Aviation, have filed a claim in London against a company called Capital Airlines, which is a subsidiary of Hainan.

According to news reports in Airfinance Journal, Capital Airlines leases two Airbus A330-200s from Aercap.

