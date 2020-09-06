Aircraft leasing firm Aercap sues Chinese airline for $7m

Aercap, the Irish aircraft leasing firm, is suing a subsidiary of Chinese airline Hainan for $7 million in missed payments.
Two subsidiaries of Aercap, Streamline Aircraft Leasing and Peregrine Aviation, have filed a claim in London against a company called Capital Airlines, which is a subsidiary of Hainan.
According to news reports in Airfinance Journal, Capital Airlines leases two Airbus A330-200s from Aercap.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team